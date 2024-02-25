Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives $74.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

FBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

