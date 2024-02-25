Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) & City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Critical Survey

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties -35.87% -7.26% -4.54% City Office REIT -1.50% -0.40% -0.17%

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A City Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Street Properties and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 113.00%. Given City Office REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Dividends

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Franklin Street Properties pays out -7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT pays out -160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and City Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 1.47 $1.09 million ($0.53) -4.43 City Office REIT $179.10 million 0.99 $16.99 million ($0.25) -17.84

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Street Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

City Office REIT beats Franklin Street Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About City Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.