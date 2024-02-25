Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Trading Up 0.2%

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 840.50 ($10.58) and last traded at GBX 834 ($10.50). Approximately 93,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 362,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832 ($10.48).

Several analysts have recently commented on FRAS shares. Barclays started coverage on Frasers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 841.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 831.97.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

