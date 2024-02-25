Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.99

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.99 and last traded at $90.41, with a volume of 243996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

