FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.19% of FS KKR Capital worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSK opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.