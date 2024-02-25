Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,594,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,051,123,000 after buying an additional 139,165 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 119.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 15.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $583.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.92. The company has a market capitalization of $252.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $597.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

