Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,687,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 745,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,457,000 after acquiring an additional 274,453 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Insider Transactions at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,088.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $547,520.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,088.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,352 shares of company stock worth $771,953. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.38 and a 12 month high of $127.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.37.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $291.22 million during the quarter.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.