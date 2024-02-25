Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $659,000 in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,580 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Aspen Aerogels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.96. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

