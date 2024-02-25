Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,714 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in International Paper by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $34.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 225.61%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

