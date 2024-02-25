FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Issued By William Blair

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Birkenstock in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.65 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.