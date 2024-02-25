FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Issued By William Blair

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Birkenstock in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.65 million for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
