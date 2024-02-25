FY2024 Earnings Estimate for ReNew Energy Global Plc Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Roth Capital also issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.90 million. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RNW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

Shares of RNW stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

