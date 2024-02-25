FY2024 Earnings Estimate for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.74. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $99.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,438,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

