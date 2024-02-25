FY2024 Earnings Estimate for The Trade Desk, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Trade Desk in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $81.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.18. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,397,549.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares in the company, valued at $115,397,549.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $303,596.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 653,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,495,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

