FY2024 EPS Estimates for Boise Cascade Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will earn $11.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.53. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $11.36 per share.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCC

Boise Cascade Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $129.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $143.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.