FY2024 EPS Estimates for DXC Technology Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DXC Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.16. The consensus estimate for DXC Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DXC Technology’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

DXC Technology stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

