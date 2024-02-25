FY2024 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Reduced by Analyst

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $10.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.25. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.70 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $385.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

