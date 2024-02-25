FY2024 EPS Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NUS. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.72 million, a PE ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 183,769 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 581.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 67,284 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,804,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 99,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at $602,699.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $110,100. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

