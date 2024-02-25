FY2024 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.32. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.54 and a twelve month high of C$10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

