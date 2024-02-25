FY2024 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $7.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.46. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

UFPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $128.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

