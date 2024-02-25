Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $39.51

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.51, but opened at $37.55. Galapagos shares last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 134,524 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPG. StockNews.com downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 8,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

