Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $19,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,182,000 after buying an additional 340,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

