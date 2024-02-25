Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.53

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 603102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOTU

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.