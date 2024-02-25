Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on December 27th

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Garmin has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Garmin stock opened at $135.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.33. Garmin has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $137.87.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.83.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Garmin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

