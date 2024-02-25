GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,040 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $286,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,539,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,703,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of GEHC opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion and a PE ratio of 29.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.89. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $89.73.
GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.
GE HealthCare Technologies Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.
