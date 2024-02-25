Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GEI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.19.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$22.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.45 and a twelve month high of C$24.04.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.63%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

