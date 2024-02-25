Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -207.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAND. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

