Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

GMRE stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 336.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after acquiring an additional 56,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,214,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,611,000 after purchasing an additional 290,697 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,933,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,828,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

See Also

