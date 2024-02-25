Global Net Lease (GNL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE:GNL opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -86.59%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth $128,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GNL

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.