Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $133.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.64. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,693,000 after acquiring an additional 293,550 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,530,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after acquiring an additional 119,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

