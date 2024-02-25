Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.33

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 305535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,337 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,373 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 89,639 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,906 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 63,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

