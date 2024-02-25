Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.33

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 305535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -29.41%.
Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.