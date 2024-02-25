GMS (NYSE:GMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.16

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.16 and last traded at $89.93, with a volume of 5924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

GMS Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in GMS by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in GMS by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in GMS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GMS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,927,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

