Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,567 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Gogo worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Gogo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Gogo by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Gogo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gogo by 41.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gogo news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $885,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gogo Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $8.50 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

