Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $7.68. Gray Television shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 2,505 shares.

The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $660.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

