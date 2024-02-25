Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 310.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at $1,716,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 578,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 156,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

