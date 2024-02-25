Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Great Ajax Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 310.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at $1,716,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 578,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 156,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
