Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553,290 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.63% of Green Dot worth $19,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,860 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Green Dot by 360.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 777,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 609,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $7,820,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,840,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 389,248 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $8.42 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $441.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Green Dot

Green Dot Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.