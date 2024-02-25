Green Dot (GDOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Green Dot to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $441.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

