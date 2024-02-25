Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average is $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $175.75.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $3,721,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,037,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $3,721,481.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,044,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,037,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

