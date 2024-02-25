Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

GDYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.18 and a beta of 0.96. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,820,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,358,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $1,083,280 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 108,330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

