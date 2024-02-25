Grupo Nutresa S. A. (GCHOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 25th

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance
GCHOY opened at C$10.78 on Friday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 12 month low of C$9.10 and a 12 month high of C$16.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.91.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile
