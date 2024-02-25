Guardian Capital LP Sells 920 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,740,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $597.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.73. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.