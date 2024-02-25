Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSNGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on April 1st

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3891 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HSNGY opened at $11.60 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

