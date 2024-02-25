HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,425,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 172,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 130,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 94.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 87,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 70,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

