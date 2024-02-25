Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 257 shares.The stock last traded at $35.69 and had previously closed at $34.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $580.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

