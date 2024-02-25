Hays plc (HAYPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 24th

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0904 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Hays Price Performance
HAYPY opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hays has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81.
Hays Company Profile
