HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $596.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.55. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $29.30.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

