HC Wainwright Weighs in on SenesTech, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of SenesTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SenesTech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.82% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

