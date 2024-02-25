Head to Head Analysis: Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) & Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Capgemini and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capgemini N/A N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79%

Volatility and Risk

Capgemini has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.2% of Capgemini shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Capgemini and Leafbuyer Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capgemini $24.37 billion 1.73 $1.80 billion N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.57 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Capgemini and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capgemini 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Capgemini beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment using the latest technologies, as well as offers local technology services in cloud, cybersecurity, quality assurance, testing, and new technology fields. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing and transactional services, as well as installation and maintenance services for its clients' IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; banking, capital markets, and insurance; manufacturing and life sciences; public sector; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. Capgemini SE has strategic partnerships with CONA Services LLC to develop digital solutions for the consumer products industry and retail customers; and Innoveo Inc. to deliver digital transformation solutions to insurance clients across various lines of business. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

