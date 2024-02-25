Head to Head Analysis: ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA – Get Free Report) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ERBA Diagnostics and Phibro Animal Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERBA Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Phibro Animal Health $977.90 million 0.53 $32.61 million $0.36 35.78

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than ERBA Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERBA Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Phibro Animal Health 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ERBA Diagnostics and Phibro Animal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Phibro Animal Health has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Phibro Animal Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phibro Animal Health is more favorable than ERBA Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares ERBA Diagnostics and Phibro Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERBA Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Phibro Animal Health 1.51% 16.67% 4.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 88.1% of ERBA Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats ERBA Diagnostics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERBA Diagnostics

ERBA Diagnostics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test kits or assays, and automated systems that are used to aid in the detection of disease markers primarily in the areas of autoimmune, infectious diseases, clinical chemistry, hematology, and diabetes testing. It manufactures scientific and laboratory instruments, such as Mago 4, Mago 4S, and Mago Plus systems, which perform tests in an automated mode; sells other diagnostic products manufactured by third parties in Italy; and develops, manufactures, and markets raw materials, such as antigens that are used in the production of diagnostic kits. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets autoimmune reagents and research products for use by research laboratories and commercial diagnostic manufacturers. In addition, the company provides instruments for blood cell counting and blood analysis; supplies reagents and other consumable materials; sells diabetic testing products, including the DS5 instrument, dispenser, and associated reagent kits, which measure long-term glucose control in diabetic patients; and offers equipment for use in the field of human and veterinary hematology. Further, it manufactures and sells liquid stable, diagnostics chemistry reagents used for in vitro diagnostics testing. The company markets its products through its sales force to hospitals, reference laboratories, clinical laboratories, and research laboratories, as well as to other commercial companies that manufacture diagnostic products in the United States; and through sales representatives and independent agents in Italy, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida. ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. is a subsidiary of ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs. It also offers animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, nutritional specialty, and vaccines and vaccine adjuvants for animal's health and performance, food safety, and animal welfare; and engages in development, manufacturing, and marketing of microbial and bioproducts for various applications serving animal health and nutrition, industrial, environmental, and agricultural customers. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and markets conventionally licensed and autogenous vaccine products, as well as adjuvants for animal vaccine manufacturers. Further, it provides formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds to fortify the daily feed requirements of their livestock's diets and maintain optimal balance of trace elements in animals. Additionally, the company offers specialty ingredients for personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. It sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

