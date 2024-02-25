Head-To-Head Comparison: Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) versus U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Agape ATP and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Agape ATP alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agape ATP -130.27% -191.90% -87.18% U.S. Physical Therapy 5.11% 9.03% 3.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agape ATP and U.S. Physical Therapy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agape ATP $1.86 million 14.40 -$1.69 million ($0.02) -17.37 U.S. Physical Therapy $553.14 million 2.76 $32.16 million $1.72 59.31

Analyst Recommendations

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Agape ATP. Agape ATP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Physical Therapy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Agape ATP and U.S. Physical Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agape ATP 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 4 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.66%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Agape ATP.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Agape ATP on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agape ATP

(Get Free Report)

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names. Its products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP2 Energized Mineral Concentrate, a nutritional supplement, which supports and enhances nutritional biochemical activities; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1 Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement. The company also provides BEAUNIQUE Mito+, an antioxidant drink for cellular, immune, metabolic, brain, and skin health; and ORYC-Organic Youth Care Cleansing Bar, an organic cleansing soap for the skin. In addition, it offers N°1 Med-Hydration, a mask that enhances skin moisture and luminosity; N°2 Med-Whitening, a mask for boosting skin moisture level and protecting skin against UV radiation; N°3 Med-Firming, which provides protection and maintenance of the basal skin collagen production; ÉNERGÉTIQUE hyaluronic acid serum; and ÉNERGÉTIQUE mousse facial cleanser, as well as Trim+, which inhibits the activities of carbohydrates digestive enzymes that result in a reduction of the breakdown and absorption of sugars. Further, the company engages in wholesaling of health and wellness products; and wellness and wellbeing lifestyle promotion services, as well as provision of complementary health therapies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through two segments, Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services. It offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.