Head-To-Head Comparison: Toast (NYSE:TOST) & RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast -6.36% -22.19% -13.61% RESAAS Services -606.73% N/A -904.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Toast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $3.87 billion 2.32 -$246.00 million ($0.51) -41.35 RESAAS Services $290,000.00 60.96 -$910,000.00 ($0.03) -7.37

This table compares Toast and RESAAS Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast. Toast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RESAAS Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Toast has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Toast and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 1 10 9 0 2.40 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Toast presently has a consensus target price of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.57%. Given Toast’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Toast is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Summary

Toast beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels. It also provides Toast Flex, an hardware for on-counter order and pay; Toast Go, an integrated handheld POS device; Toast Tap, a card reader for accepting EMV-contactless payments; Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut, an online ordering and consumer Toast TakeOut application; First-Party Delivery, a toast delivery service; POS integration for restaurants using third-party delivery services to order intake and eliminate the need for extra third-party tablets; and loyalty, email marketing, and Toast Gift Cards services. In addition, the company offers Payroll & Team Management solution for employee performance and satisfaction; Employee management tools, such as Sling for Toast that provide streamlined scheduling and team communication; Toast Pay Card & PayOut, which offers eligible workers instant access to a portion of their tips and wages; and Tips Manager solution that automates the tip-pooling process. Further, it provides xtraCHEF a suite of back-office tools, such as accounts payable automation, inventory management, ingredient price tracker, and recipe costing for restaurants; Payment Processing, capital funding, and purchase financing solutions; insights and reporting on real-time sales, menu, and labor data; Toast Partner Connect, a portal that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to partners; and a suite of bi-directional application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

